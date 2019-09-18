URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was sentenced to 24 years for trying to kidnap a former girlfriend at knifepoint earlier this year.
According to the News-Gazette, 42-year-old Thomas Krigbaum will spend 24 years in prison after Judge Tom Difanis handed out his sentence on Wednesday afternoon.
Krigbaum, who lived in Decatur was arrested in March and plead guilty to the crime in May. Court records show he attacked a 31-year-old woman on Leeper Drive in west Champaign.
The sentence was recommended by the Assistant State's Attorney when Krigbaum plead guilty. The maximum was 30 years. He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence.
During the attempted kidnapping, Krigbaum grabbed the victim from behind and held his hand over her mouth and told her he just wanted to talk. Neighbors heard the victims screams and came to her aid.
The victim wept with relief as the judge read out the sentence for Krigbaum.