DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who distributed child pornography will spend over a decade in prison.
A 15-year sentence was handed down against 21-year-old Hunter Roush Wednesday by the Federal Court for Distribution of Child Pornography. He faced seven child pornography distribution charges.
Authorities arrested Roush following an investigation stemming from a Dec. 12, 2016 cybertip, which came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detective Borowczyk issued a number of subpoenas and search warrants to online services and companies in the search for information.
Roush must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.
"This investigation demonstrates the continued commitment that the Decatur Police Department has in protecting our most vulnerable citizens," a Decatur police press release said. "Additionally, this investigation is an example of how multiple law enforcement agencies, protective services and corporate America can work together to solve crime."