DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been sentenced to prison time for a violent home burglary.
Other charges of attempted murder and home invasion were dropped before 19-year-old Zachary Batson pleaded guilty to the residential burglary charge.
Batson was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release Thursday.
Batson was arrested on Oct. 23, 2017 in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured. Two other people, 19-year-old Damon Davis and 18-year-old Mikayla Melton, were also in custody in the same case.
Decatur police said a home was targeted on Sept. 20, 2017 in the 1300 block of Delta Circle in Park City Mobile Home Community, and that a 52-year-old woman was shot during the incident. Police said the victim told them a black man and white woman asked for money before one of the suspects shot her on her front porch. She survived her injuries.
Police believe the home was targeted because the suspects thought drugs were inside.
Davis and Melton were arrested on Oct. 10 and both face attempted murder and home invasion charges.