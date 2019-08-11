Decatur Man Throws Block Party for Homeless

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - A man threw his 17th annual "Block Party for the Homeless" on Sunday.
Vinnie Barbee held the event on Sunday afternoon in Decatur.
Barbee told WAND the block party is meant to lift the spirits of those living without homes.
Vinnie Barbee served food, and brought in a disc jockey to spin tunes outside of the Water Street Mission.
"I want people to take away that there's always somebody out there who's trying to help. There's always someone who is gonna say, 'I can do it, and I can help you, too,'" said Barbee.
Vinnie Barbee told WAND he's hoping to hold a toy drive around Christmastime.