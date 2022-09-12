DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Masonic Temple has been a community treasure for almost 100 years. But its now at risk of shutting down after a water leak caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
"Its kind of hard to use the auditorium if we only have half the steps working right now. For fire purposes and everything else- you don't have the proper access," Timothy Kline, Business Manager for the Decatur Masonic Temple, told WAND News.
The stairs in front were ripped up, after a water leak flooded West Williams Street this summer.
"We called the city right off the bat, as soon as we noticed what was going on, and the city told us we had to get it taken care of right then and there," Kline explained.
Chapter 64 of the Decatur City Code said the Masonic Temple is responsible for any water leaks in the road, coming off the main city line.
"We got the bill- it was a little over $100,000 and so far we have $2,000 in fees for not paying it yet," Kline added.
The non-profit said they can't pay the bill, and will have to shell out thousands more to fix the front steps and interior damage from the flooding.
"Its about another $100,000 just to fix the steps and everything," Kline said.
Since the front stairs had to be ripped up- countless weddings, parties and events have had to be canceled. This is costing the Temple thousands in lost revenue, on top of the large bill for the road repair.
"We're a non-profit, so its not like we have an income here to pay for this," Kline explained.
Local historians told WAND News, revenue is a common issue at local historic sites.
"The challenge for the temple- like a lot of our large historic venues- is sort of finding a new purpose in this modern age, where there's not as many big events where you have hundreds and hundreds of people coming for meetings like we did back in the day," Bret Robertson, with the History of the Heartland, explained.
But Temple officials hope to keep the doors open at a site deeply rooted in the city.
BUT TEMPLE OFFICIALS HOPE TO KEEP THE DOORS OPEN AT A SITE DEEPLY
"It's connected to a lot of Decatur history, AE Staley was really instrumental in creating the building," Robertson added.
Several youth groups and non-profits still regularly meet at the Temple. Board members are asking anyone interested in donating or volunteering their time to reach out here, or call (217) 620-2448.
WAND News first reported on this Chapter 64 issue earlier this year. Olga's House of Stuff, on North Water Street, was notified of a leak under the road in front of the business. Olga Apker told WAND News she was quoted almost $16,000 to rip up the road, fix the water pipe and repave the street. Chapter 64 code states Apker, not the city, must foot the bill for these repairs.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.