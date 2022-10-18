Decatur Mayor's son involved in officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned one of the law enforcement officer's involved in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting is the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe was not one of the officers injured in the shooting, but he did fire his weapon. Deputy Wolfe is a 10-year veteran of the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
For full transparency, WAND's Reporter Doug Wolfe is the father of Deputy Travis Wolfe. Doug has not and will not report on this story, nor will he have any involvement on follow-up reports on the developing news that comes out of the investigation.
