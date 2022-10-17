DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that happened on October 12.
Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent.
>>Decatur police officers wounded in shooting both released from hospital
The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, who was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired.
Police said the driver, Neal, was ordered to show his hands. They said Neal refused to comply, and one officer saw what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near the Neal.
At this point, DPD said the officers tried to remove Neal from the vehicle.
That's when they said Neal produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers at close range. At this point, the officers returned fire, DPD said.
Neal then again fired at the officers, police said, at which time the officers again returned fire.
During the shootout, one Decatur Police Officer was hit multiple times and a second Decatur Police Officer was hit one time. Neal was struck multiple times.
A total of four officers involved did fire their weapons during this incident. The officers that were involved in the shooting were:
Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, 15-year veteran of DPD
Officer Austin Bowman, 2-year veteran of DPD
Officer Ryan Ricker, 2-year veteran of DPD
Deputy Travis Wolfe, a 10-year veteran of MCSO
Sgt. Wittmer was shot multiple times during this incident. Officer Bowman was shot one time during this incident. Both Sgt. Wittmer and Ofc. Bowman have been released from the hospital and are recovering.
>>Day after DPD shooting, state representative says law enforcement is under attack
The Decatur Police Department also shared a picture that was taken at the hospital after the officers were shot. It is a section of Sgt. Wittmer’s blood-stained uniform. "Although it may be difficult to look at, it should serve as a reminder to this community, our state, and our country of the level of dedication police officers have, and their willingness to sacrifice their very lives to keep our communities safe," DPD said in a statement.
>>Community shows support after two DPD Officers shot
The incident is under review by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Decatur Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.