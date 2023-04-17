DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country this weekend.
On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
The event has been used for over a decade to help Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications such as those that are old, unwanted, or expired.
Officials said keeping these old medications in the home can become a gateway to addiction for some.
Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
In Decatur, collection will be held at the Decatur Police Department; 707 W South Side Dr. Decatur, IL 62521.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.
Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
