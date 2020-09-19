DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Decatur.
At 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the 2400-block of East Eldorado Street.
Police told WAND News that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you as more information comes in.
