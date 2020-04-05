DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder after a man was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Dennis and Wood. Neighbors said they heard six to ten shots being fired.
"The reason I knew they were gun shots is I heard someone screaming at the same time.,” Abi McIntosh, who lives in the area said.
Police located a suspect vehicle in the area of 2800 Valley View. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant, and determined the suspect to be Bryant K. Bunch. He is considered armed and dangerous.
“It was definitely scary, and we knew something bad was happening,” McIntosh said describing the shooting. "I ran into the house and told the girls to get down on the floor, just in case. I don't know if that was the right reaction but that was my reaction."
People who live in the area of Wood and Dennis told WAND their neighborhood is normally quiet, and the family who lived in the home where the shooting took place had just moved in last winter.
"I don't know any of the people effected personally, which is a little bit sad,” she said.
Several neighbors were outside when the shooting happened. They tell WAND a retired cop and a firefighter were just feet from the scene. They rushed to help, but ultimately their efforts were not enough.
Decatur Police say the shooting was not a random crime and is not believed to be gang related.
Bunch has not been arrested. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911, the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.