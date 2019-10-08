DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The public can help stop crimes by registering their private exterior security cameras with Decatur police.
Decatur Police Department officials said a registration program opened Tuesday in an effort to “deter crime and promote public safety”, according to a press release. Should a crime happen in view of an external camera, police can search the registration data and reach out to the owner with a request to see footage.
Police are stressing that they will never have direct or remote access to anyone’s cameras or camera system. They said having registration information available allows police to investigate crimes more efficiently.
“We believe that working with the community to expand the use of existing technologies will assist in improving public safety in the City of Decatur,” police said.
Cameras can be registered at this link by clicking on the “Police” tab under “Departments”. From there, click “Camera Registration” under the “Police Department Menu”. Program details, terms and conditions and legal disclaimers are available on the site.
The registration process asks for the following:
- People read the disclaimer and terms of use
- The name and address of the location
- Contact information for the owner or operator of the camera system
- Details regarding your external security camera system