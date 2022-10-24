DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead.
Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent.
A press conference was held Monday at 11 a.m. WAND News was there to bring you the latest information.
Multiple angles from several different body cams and patrol dash cams were released.
WARNING: The video shown is graphic.
>>Decatur police officers wounded in shooting both released from hospital
The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, who was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired. DPD said an informant had told them he was in possession of a gun.
They said Neal had two guns in the car with him. One was underneath of him. Decatur police said that is the one he reached for before opening fire on the officers.
Police said the driver, Neal, was ordered to show his hands. The videos that were released showed the officers repeatedly ordered Neal to show his hands and place his hands on the steering wheel. They said Neal refused to comply, and one officer saw what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near Neal.
At this point, DPD said the officers tried to remove Neal from the vehicle.
That's when they said Neal produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers at close range. At this point, the officers returned fire, DPD said.
Neal then again fired at the officers, police said, at which time the officers again returned fire.
During the shootout, one Decatur Police Officer was hit multiple times and a second Decatur Police Officer was hit one time. Neal was struck multiple times.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said, "This is a very different scenario that played out than our other officer involved shootings, because not only were two officers shot, but a suspect was shot and killed. So, the dynamics of that change everything. When we are able to release information, especially videos, our department policy... when an officer is involved in a shooting, is we try to get them to do their reports within 24 to 72 hours. In this case, that wasn't possible because you had two wounded officers, and so, they weren't able to complete their reports as quickly as we normally would. And according to state law, they are not able to watch their body cameras until they do their reports. So, once they do their reports then they can watch their body cams and then submit any supplement information if need be."
Decatur Police said Neal's family were viewing the footage of the shooting with Illinois State Police.
"I've said this from the beginning, I want the public to see this... there is no hiding anything here. The videos speak for themselves," Chief Brandel said.
A total of four officers involved did fire their weapons during this incident. The officers that were involved in the shooting were:
Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, 15-year veteran of DPD
Officer Austin Bowman, 2-year veteran of DPD
Officer Ryan Ricker, 2-year veteran of DPD
Deputy Travis Wolfe, a 10-year veteran of MCSO
>>Decatur Mayor's son involved in officer-involved shooting
Sgt. Wittmer was shot multiple times during this incident. He was shot in the hand which requiring surgery. It is possible he could lose a finger, but they are hoping that will not happen. He was also shot in the foot and the left posterior area, but a titanium wallet stopped that bullet. He had fragment injuries on his head. Officer Bowman was shot one time in the lower abdomen during this incident. It was a "through and through" wound. Both Sgt. Wittmer and Ofc. Bowman have been released from the hospital and are recovering.
Sgt. Wittmer can be heard on the videos telling fellow officers, "I'm hit all over."
Chief Brandel said, "Sgt. Wittmer was in the worst possible situation in this incident. He had been hit multiple times by gunfire, he went down to the ground, his vision was impaired, he had a malfunction of his weapon, and he was completely exposed to the person who was trying to kill him."
Chief Brandel said of the officers now, "They are both doing well. I think if it were up to them, they would be back to work tomorrow. That is their spirit. They have a true desire to serve their community."
>>Day after DPD shooting, state representative says law enforcement is under attack
The Decatur Police Department previously shared a picture that was taken at the hospital after the officers were shot. It is a section of Sgt. Wittmer’s blood-stained uniform. "Although it may be difficult to look at, it should serve as a reminder to this community, our state, and our country of the level of dedication police officers have, and their willingness to sacrifice their very lives to keep our communities safe," DPD said in a statement.
>>Community shows support after two DPD Officers shot
The incident is under review by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Decatur Police Department.
ISP is providing reports to State's Attorney's Office who will make a determination on the use of deadly force.
The officers involved in the shooting will not go back to the streets until they are cleared by Macon County State's Attorney.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.