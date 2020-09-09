DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced.
The city said it became aware of this positive case Wednesday. This driver, the first in DPT to test positive, last worked on Sept. 3.
Anyone who rode the South Shores Ravina (West Grand), MLK or Monroe 21C route on Sept. 1-3 is encouraged to monitor their health for flu-like symptoms or get a COVID-19 test. Free drive-thru testing is available to the public at the Decatur Civic Center.
"The City of Decatur has been proactively taking measures to minimize the spread of this virus within our community," a statement said. "The Decatur buses are deep-cleaned and disinfected nightly, and commonly-touched surfaces are cleaned throughout the day."
Leaders said they have suspended fare collections. Passengers and drivers are required to wear masks, and passengers have been asked since April to enter buses through the back to minimize contact with drivers.
Decatur transit has activated supplementary buses on some routes in order to allow for social distancing and lower passenger counts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
