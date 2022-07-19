DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Public Transit System will begin collecting bus fares again starting Monday, July 25, 2022.
The fare collection was suspended in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be returning in order to allow DPTS to move forward with improvements and enhancements that have been delayed.
“We are looking forward to resuming a number of planned upgrades to our buses and facilities,” said Transit Administrator Lacie Elzy. “Enhancements such as Wi-Fi on the buses, increased trip frequency, real-time bus location services, and a potential optimized Sunday route have all been in the works.”
DPTS regular rates will include $1 for adults, $0.80 for youth aged 5-18, and $0.50 for senior citizens or a disabled passenger with correct ID card will be reinstated.
Children under five accompanied by a fare-paying passenger and passengers with a Circuit Breaker certification will receive free rides.
All regular bus routes will resume fair collection.
Free rides will continue for the downtown trolley route, along with a few specialized amusement routes such as the shuttle to Splash Cove and Park-N-Ride Devon Amphitheater route.
Tokens and bus passes are on sale again and can be purchased at the dispatch/transit center at 353 E William St.
Citizens can call 217-424-2800 for any additional information.
