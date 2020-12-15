DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- SmartAsset ranks Decatur IL as the fourth best place to work in manufacturing in 2020.
SmartAsset released their rankings for the nation's "Best Places to Work in Manufacturing" and awarded Decatur with 4th place.
Decatur was compared to nearly 400 metro areas and ranked upon the following measures: manufacturing as a percentage of the workforce, job and income growth between 2015 and 2019, career and income growth between 2017 and 2018, housing costs as a percentage of income, and unemployment.
As a result, the financial technology company concluded that Decatur, IL saw income for manufacturing jobs increase by 33.08%, the fourth-highest increase in the study.
Rankings also confirmed that Decatur was the fifth-lowest rate for affordable housing across all 378 metro areas.
"There is a popular belief in America today that Manufacturing is something that we once did," said Andrew Taylor, economic development officer of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County.
"At 22.5% of our employment base, Macon County is living proof that it is something that we still do."
For more information on the 2020 Manufacturing Report and SmartAsset, visit smartasset.com.
