DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two Decatur siblings have set up a mini convivence store on West King street in Decatur to raise money to pay for their grandma's chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. WAND News first shared their story on Monday and the support for the children from the community was huge.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the father of Iymoni and Isaiah Wilson say the children have met their goal of $2,500. The father says since the story aired on Monday, they have seen a large amount of people from all over Illinois stop by and show support.
They have in total raised $2,600 but the pair of siblings don't plan to stop, they plan to continue their curbside snack stand but any money that comes in from this point on will be donated to the Cancer Care Center of Decatur to help other families battling cancer.
The siblings are set up at West King Street and North Hill Avenue and operate after school.
"This is for my grandma," Wilson said. "It's a fundraiser for her."
Their grandmother has colon cancer. Colon cancer disproportionately affects the Black community. African-Americans in the US are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer.
"She means absolutely the whole world to me," Wilson added.
The 11-year-old said she wants her grandmother to "get through the tough times."
When central Illinoisans show up and make large purchases, Wilson's mother, Tamara Franklin, couldn't be more proud. Franklin is a small business owner, too.
"I'm grateful that they're following in my footsteps," Franklin said. "And I'm grateful they see the hard work that you have to put in to have a nice life and to have nice things."
For the two young entrepreneurs, having a nice life means their grandmother is taken care of.
"It really makes me feel happy inside to know that people still care," Wilson said.
According to the American Cancer Society, people at average risk of colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45. While the ACS does not recommend screening before 45, it is still important to be aware of possible symptoms of colorectal cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.