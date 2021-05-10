DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On West King Street and North Hill Avenue, 11-year-old Iymoni Wilson her 10-year-old brother Isaiah set up a mini convenience store.
It can be found in front of their home and business is doing well. The pair of siblings are selling chips, drinks and their mother's homemade candles. For a few hours a day, the neighborhood turns into a drive-thru store and it is for a good cause.
"This is for my grandma," Wilson said. "It's a fundraiser for her."
Their grandmother has colon cancer. Colon cancer disproportionately affects the Black community. African-Americans in the US are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer.
"She means absolutely the whole world to me," Wilson added.
The goal is to raise $2,500. Wilson said the money would go towards paying for their grandmother's chemotherapy. The 11-year-old said she wants her grandmother to "get through the tough times."
When central Illinoisans show up and make large purchases, Wilson's mother, Tamara Franklin, couldn't be more proud. Franklin is a small business owner, too.
"I'm grateful that they're following in my footsteps," Franklin said. "And I'm grateful they see the hard work that you have to put in to have a nice life and to have nice things."
For the two young entrepreneurs, having a nice life means their grandmother is taken care of.
"It really makes me feel happy inside to know that people still care," Wilson said.
According to the American Cancer Society, people at average risk of colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45. While the ACS does not recommend screening before 45, it is still important to be aware of possible symptoms of colorectal cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.