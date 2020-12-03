DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's city council may decide to spend on a new ladder truck months after a crash damaged its equipment.
A resolution on the agenda for a Dec. 7 council meeting said the city will look look to buy a Pierce Aerial Ladder Apparatus. It would be purchased from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wis., for no more than $1,050,000.
On the morning of Aug. 9, a car crashed into the rear of a Decatur Fire Department ladder truck's passenger side. Decatur firefighters were then left with one operational ladder truck and were forced to rearrange rigs. The only working ladder truck took damage in a January crash.
DFD was loaned a fire truck from Bloomington as a short-term solution.
If approved Monday, Decatur would enter into a contract with Pierce for the fire truck purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.