DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of committing vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur area have been arrested.
The arrests came following a police investigation of four reported vehicular hijackings, which officers said happened in February and March in Decatur. Three vehicles were taken in the hijackings, with one wrecked and recovered right after the hijacking occurred, a press release from police said. There was one vehicle suspects were unable to drive away from the scene.
Decatur police began investigating with Springfield police. Springfield officers found one of the stolen Dodge Chargers in the Springfield area. They also found a Toyota Camry that was allegedly stolen in the first reported Decatur vehicular hijacking.
Two suspects were arrested by Springfield police from the stolen Camry, officers said. They said police found additional evidence linking the two suspects to Decatur vehicular hijackings.
The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd III and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd IV, who are both from Springfield. Decatur police detectives obtained arrested warrants on four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking for both suspects.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Police said more arrests are possible.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2734. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)423-TIPS.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.