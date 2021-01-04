DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council has voted to not require business to pay video gaming license fees in 2021.
Instead of charging local businesses who have terminals in them a $500 fee, operators of the terminals will instead be charged through at least 2021. The city plans to refund fees for businesses who already paid.
Decatur leaders passed this ordinance with the hope of easing the financial burden the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on bars and restaurants, which have spent time closed in 2021.
Video gaming is not allowed under mitigations measures in early January. Decatur has 440 video gaming machines in total.
This was the second time this ordinance was approved, as it was considered passed on Dec. 21 before being brought back up Monday because of a procedural error.
