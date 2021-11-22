Delta suspends services at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND)- The worker shortage continues to hit the airline industry hard this holiday season, and has begun suspending local service throughout Central Illinois.
NBC affiliate WEEK reports that Delta announced its suspending service to Detroit from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. CIRA deputy director Fran Strebing spoke with news partner WJBC’s Scott Miller.
“We worked in conjunction with Delta to make sure the major clients, and in this case it was Rivian, were aware of this. Delta sales staff reached out to Rivian and we did as well and we are working through solutions,” said Strebing. “We have other ways to get here and it may be a one-stop through Chicago on American. We are going to try and keep working through it and keep working with Delta to see where they might have an opportunity to change this earlier rather than later.”
Strebing told WEEK the service is being suspended for the first quarter of next year and Delta hopes to bring it back by April.
