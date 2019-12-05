WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats are advancing aggressively toward impeaching President Donald Trump, announcing they will swiftly draft formal charges to oust him from the White House before next year's election.
Trump “leaves us no choice,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, because he's likely to corrupt the system again to keep power. Bring it on, was Trump's reaction.
Though he has repeatedly tried to stymie the House investigation, he says that if Democrats “are going to impeach me, do it now, fast."
That would send the issue to the Republican-controlled Senate, where he says he'd get a fairer shake.