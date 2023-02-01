WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – Sunday February 5th marks thirty years since the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) was signed into law. Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D) Illinois and other Democrats are looking at modernizing the law to include all workers.
Only about 60% of workers fall under FMLA. Democrats in Congress say those not protected are usually people of color, women, or lower income wage earners.
Sen. Duckworth pointed to how her hospital stay after being wounded in Iraq caused her husband to lose his job when he was at her bedside for more than 12 weeks. She also related to fast food workers, not covered by FMLA, who had to work during the COVID pandemic.
“We know these are mainly people of color and low wage workers,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood, (D) Illinois of the types of workers not protected under the current law.
