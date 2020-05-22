DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man broke into the Macon County Law Enforcement Center early Friday, deputies said.
According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, a 44-year-old Decatur man used an object to break out a window of the building and entered a restricted area. Deputies responded after he was seen on security cameras walking around an unoccupied area.
Macon County deputies and Decatur police found him hiding in an empty office. The suspect claimed several men had chased him and he ran to the Law Enforcement Center for help, per the release.
Authorities found no evidence of anyone chasing the man. Due to cuts on his arm and head sustained from smashing a window, deputies said he was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.
The man is charged with criminal damage to state-supported property and criminal trespass to state supported property. He received a notice to appear and was later released from Decatur Memorial Hospital after the evaluation.
The suspect will appear in court on July 28.
