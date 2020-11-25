DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scammers claimed to represent the Macon County Sheriff's Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for a charity event and tried to collect money, authorities said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office reported scammers have called area residents claiming they were collecting money on behalf of the annual holiday "Shop With the Sheriff" event. These people are not associated with the sheriff's office and money is not going toward the event, deputies said.
In "Shop With the Sheriff," dozens of local children join the Macon County Sheriff's Office for a shopping spree. Just about all of the kids have families with little or no resources to buy them Christmas presents, and each kid can spend $100.
Anyone who received this call and gave money or provided person information should call local law enforcement to file a report. Potential victims are asked to hang up if they get the call and not provide information.
Scam calls should be reported to the Macon County Sheriff's Office by calling (217)424-1319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.