SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield.
In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m.
They spoke to the man, who said a female suspect came to his door and demanded something from him.
Campbell said the man wasn't sure what she wanted. She claimed she had others with her, but the man didn't see anyone else with her.
The man tried to run away, Campbell said, and was shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old woman and her newborn baby were also at the house during the shooting. They were not injured.
Campbell said the female suspect wore dark colored clothing and had her face covered. The shooting is under investigation as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
