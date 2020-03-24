DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County deputy rescued a dog that had fallen down a steep ravine early Tuesday.
Authorities said Deputy David Lewallen responded at 6:30 a.m. to the South Shores Avenue area. The owner was unable to reach the dog, whose name is Lacey, safely.
Because the dog couldn't get out on her own, Lewallen maneuvered his way down a 50-foot drop into the ravine and brought Lacey back.
The dog was not injured.
"Deputy Lewallen smiled happily to be able to help and end his work week with a positive outcome," a Facebook post from the Macon County Sheriff's Office said.