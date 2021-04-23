MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - The sentencing date has been set for the police officer who killed George Floyd.
CNBC reports Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 after his conviction, which was for changes of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The convicted officer's attorneys have 60 days to appeal the guilty verdict.
Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes in an encounter caught on bystander video, sparking national outrage. Nationwide protests began in support of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
Chauvin's most serious charge could mean as much as 40 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines often call for a far lower sentence than the maximum possible.
The officer will be sentenced eight weeks after the jury delivered its verdict. The anonymous 12-person ground deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching its conclusion.
