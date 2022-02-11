DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Valentine's Day preparations continued on Friday for local florists ahead of the holiday.
At Svendsen Florist, owner Johanne Maple said her team has been busy since Monday unloading trucks of flowers. It was back in December when Maple put her order in for roses, and the first of the year when she put the order in for mixed flowers.
Supply chain issues caused headaches for some business owners like Maple. The price of flowers has risen over the past five months. She told WAND News she's also experienced supply issues with glass vases and tape.
"It's just been a struggle to get supplies that were normally readily available," she said.
Despite those minor setbacks, Maple said her team is ready to deliver arrangements on Monday. In years' past, she said they've had hundreds of orders for arrangements, and this year she expects the same.
"Valentine's Day is super busy for us, because everything has to be done pretty much in one day," she said.
During the holiday, Svendsen has all hands on deck. Maple told WAND News all part-time help is asked to come in, and they have four drivers on Monday with jumpers who get out and deliver the arrangements to the designated locations.
"It's long hours and it's just hard on everyone, you know, to get things done. But, we've got a very good team that works well together," Maple said.
To Maple, the stress of the day is worth it in the end. She shared that she's received phone calls from clients talking about how long their arrangements lasted or how beautiful they were. To her, it's all worth it.
Svendsen Florist is still taking orders for last minute gifters. Click here to order.
