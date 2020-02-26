DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hours of negotiations between the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants and Decatur Public Schools ended with no agreement Wednesday night.
A statement from DFTA said the two sides spent three hours meeting with a federal mediator with no deal reached. Negotiations on a potential new contract began in April 2019 before the last contract expired on June 30.
DFTA members began a strike in October 2019, but then returned to the classroom several days later.
WAND-TV is working to collect responses from both sides to results of Wednesday night's meeting.
A future bargaining date has not been set.