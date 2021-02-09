DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, in partnership with USA Concerts, announces the newest headlining act coming to Decatur; Diamond Rio, with special guest Mo Pitney.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Diamond Rio is known for hits including "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable," "In A Week or Two," and their No. 1 hit debut single "Meet In The Middle."
Joining them on stage is special guest Morgan Daniel "Mo" Pitney.
Born initially in Rockford, Illinois, Mo Pitney moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he signed to Curb Records and began working with record producer Tony Brown.
Behind This Guitar, Pitney's debut album, featuring collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Alison Krauss, charted at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums in its first week.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 26 at 10:00 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
