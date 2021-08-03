DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A gourmet hot dog business has opened in Decatur.
On Tuesday, Diggity Dawgs celebrated with a ribbon cutting held by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The owners said they are fully staffed and ready to serve the community.
"It's not as large as a restaurant, but I can still go places and cater to the community and just be a part of everything that's awesome," said Misty Dulik. "So I wanted to just serve up great food and just be able to do that for everyone here."
Diggity Dawgs is located on North 22nd Street in the lot of USA-CLEAN.
Leaders said they hope to open a second truck so one can stay stationary and the other can travel around town.
