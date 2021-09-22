RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Hardy's Reindeer Ranch is a lot more than just a Christmas celebration. It's filled with a lot of fall fun.
Julie Hardy, the ranch's co-owner, said fall is their biggest season.
"Everybody thinks Hardy's Reindeer Ranch is only for Christmas, but fall is a our hugest season because there is so much more to do." Hardy told WAND News.
It's wide open country filled with good fall fun. The 2021 fall theme at the ranch this year is the Mexican Celebration of Day of the Dead.
This year, they are showcasing their most difficult 10-acre corn maze yet, with hundred of people already finding the Mexican-themed maze hard to complete.
"This one is really really challenging." Hardy said. "It's for people who are up for the challenge."
Outside of the maze, you can go to the paintball gallery and shoot some paint. Then, you can head over to a hay ride or race carts. And, of course, checking out their reindeers.
"We do a reindeer experience tour where you buy tickets at our gift shop and the reindeer are so very friendly, they will eat out of your hands and give you a kiss for a cookie," Hardy said. "The reindeer ranch welcomed five new reindeer babies earlier this year that are ready for their first season."
The ranch is open every day but Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.