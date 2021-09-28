LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Off of route 66, the Mill Museum has been a staple in the Logan County community, but the museum needs more support to remain as a piece of Lincoln history.
"It was a struggle to keep it open, it was a lot of work and a lot of maintenance and so what we felt like it was an important tourist attraction to remain in the county and the city here - we decided to take it over in February of 2020," Cindy Smith, the administrative assistant for the Logan County Tourism Bureau said.
Through the help of the Heritage Route 66 Foundation of Logan County and other donors, the Logan County Tourism Bureau was able to save the Mill Museum.
"Many places like this exist, but this is actually like an operating building as a museum and it also brings a lot of history to the town because people remember going there for years, generations went there - they ate the schnitzel, they know it's famous and it brings a sense of identity and pride to our community," Smith said.
Closed for over a decade, the museum just re-opened in May after months of restoration and repairs.
"We are looking for people who would be willing to be members and sponsors and help support the museum - we're looking for volunteers, people who are willing to help come in and especially know about the history of the Mill," Smith said.
The goal is to get the museum fully renovated for the City of Lincoln Celebration in 2026.
"I think it means a lot to this town because it's had kind of a comeback - over the years you've seen it look rundown and there was the whole initiative to get it fixed back up again so it wouldn't have to be torn down - I think it's really important because it draws a lot of people into town," Director of Logan County Tourism Bureau Alice Roate said.
You can find the museum's hours by visiting the tourism bureau's website.
