CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - "It was the hardest thing I have ever had to do." Champaign 911 dispatcher says as she details writing the End of Watch call for Fallen Officer Oberheim.
Mendy Beasley worked nights with Officer Oberheim for the last 10 years. She was asked to write the final End of Watch call for Officer Oberheim. The call played graveside as they laid Officer Christopher Oberheim to rest.
Beasley says it was a tough task, "I put it together and it was, it was tough but yeah, I just kept hearing his voice." She wrote the call the best she could saying, "just make it come from the heart. So, I did. I truly did make it come from my heart."
Since the tragic shooting, Beasley says she's been living with the sound of his voice throughout her days. "He has a distinctive voice. And all I could kept hearing and all I'm hearing for days as his voice, and how he says his badge and just how he talks on the radio."
The loss of Officer Oberheim hits close to home for Beasley, as she mentions the similarities between her family and the Oberheim family. "We were the same age. We both have four children, my husband is also a deputy." Alongside her husband, Beasley says they wrote the End of Watch call. With her husband as a fellow Champaign Deputy, emotions ran high in the writing room.
"Just going through this was him was hard enough, you know, emotional, emotionally."
Mendy is a second generation dispatcher and has strong ties to law enforcement. "I was raised in a law enforcement family. My mom was a dispatcher, so I'm second generation. Yeah, she's retired now." The strong ties lead to how she handles her tough job. "I've always been officer safety conscious."
Beasley says moving forward, nothing will change about how she answers her own calls, but hopes her entire time will continue to pay close attention to every call. "I want everybody to come home at night, everyone."
Mendy says dispatchers have many resources on how to cope after tragedies such as Officer Oberheim's death. All dispatchers involved attended a county-wide debriefing. "The next morning, we were invited to the Champaign police's big debrief that they did, and debriefs are so, so helpful and moving past the trauma of everyone involved." Beasley says.
She says the entire dispatch team has a critical incident stress debriefing team. Dispatchers are able to call for mental health guidance at anytime.
