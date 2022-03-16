SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield schools will host public hearings on a plan to build a new school building that would consolidate elementary schools.
The proposed plan would involve building a new school building at a new location that brings together the current Hazel Dell, Laketown and Southern View elementary schools.
Hearings are happening at the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m., Hazel Dell Elementary School, 850 W. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield, Illinois
- Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 6:00 p.m., Southern View Elementary School, 3338 S. 5th Street, Springfield, Illinois
- Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 6:00 p.m., Laketown Elementary School, 1825 Lee Street, Springfield, Illinois
At each hearing, there will be opportunities for public comment about the three schools and the same presentation will be shared.
