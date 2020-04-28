URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - People showing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke are asked to not waste any time and seek medical care, even if they're concerned about COVID-19 exposure, doctors ssaid.
While people should follow medical advice by staying home and away from others during the pandemic, a doctor with OSF HealthCare said that might not be the best solution when a health emergency arises. In those situations, time is of the essence.
“I think it’s healthy and OK to have some concerns about being exposed to COVID-19. However, it shouldn’t be to the point that it’s going to impair your health when it comes to other medical problems that you might have," said Dr. Ash Al-Dadah, interventional cardiologist with OSF Health Care Cardiovascular Institute-Urbana. "If you have symptoms consistent with having a heart attack, it’s important to get checked out.”
Heart attack symptoms include chest pain during exertion, which could come with the additional issues of shortness of breath, sweating and nausea. Dr. Al-Dadah said pain typically starts in the chest and radiates into a person's left arm or jaw. He added heart attacks can happen quickly.
A stroke is another serious medical emergency and involves symptoms such as sudden weakness, numbness or confusion. Those who have a history of strokes are at a great risk for another strike and should pay attention to new developments right away.
The BEFAST steps should be observed in all potential stroke cases. They include:
- Balance – Watch for a sudden loss of balance.
- Eyes – Is there a sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes? Or double vision?
- Face – Ask the person to smile and check to see if one side of the face droops.
- Arm – Ask the person to raise both arms and see if one arm drifts downward.
- Speech – Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, and check to see if words are slurred or the sentence is repeated incorrectly.
- Time – If a person shows any of these symptoms, it is important to get to the hospital as quickly as possible, and immediately call 911.
“Even a little numbness or dizziness could be a sign of a stroke,” said Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center. "If you are experiencing any stroke like symptoms you should be evaluated in an emergency department immediately.”
The public is reminded health care facilities are taking steps to protect all patients during the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed.
"At the hospital and at all of our facilities, we are separating those who have COVID or have a high risk of having COVID, from patients who are having other medical issues,” said Dr. Al-Dadah. “So if you have any concern, it’s better to be safe than sorry and get checked out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.