DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the World Health Organization, the use of screen time in children explodes between 12 months and three years in the United States.
Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur wants parents to be aware of the time spent on a device could have a lasting effect on a child. Carrie Ray, Child/Adolescent Manager, said as parents it's nice to have items like phones to help or distract, but sometimes they take away the nurturing children need.
"Sitting with your child, reading a book, they are focusing on the parents voice and they are using their own brain to put those pictures and emotion together instead of having the iPad or phone to tell them."
Screen time among kids is fast growing as technology changes. Ray explained parents should be concerned when the screen time is getting in the way of the child's daily life.
"When it's more important to watch YouTube than hanging out with family or friends then it's time to limit."
Ray said kids look to YouTube as a way to escape, because it entertains. However, too much could cause a hindrance, so it's important to have a healthy balance.
"Setting certain times when they can use their technology. Like, you can only play video games on the weekend or you can only use your iPad from 4 to 5 when you are home or after homework is done."
Instead of technology, Ray suggested parents give kids options instead of the screen and always set limits.
She also reminds parents that as children get older it's important to educate them about phone safety and the dangers behind the internet.