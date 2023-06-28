(WAND) — A smoky haze is blanketing central Illinois as Canadian wildfire smoke blows into our area.
Doctors said this poor air quality can be dangerous for those spending time outside, and can have an immediate effect on your health.
Dr. Brian Reichardt, a pulmonologist with HSHS Medical Group said, "Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, sore throat," are all possible symptoms.
If you have an underlying heart or breathing issue, like asthma or COPD, it can be worse.
"It can decrease the amount of oxygen available, with increased smoke inhalation, sometimes essentially causing the sensation of breathlessness, dizziness, confusion. It's also prone to irritate the eyes and nose as well as causing headaches and dizziness," Dr. Reichardt added.
The air quality has been so bad, it's hazardous to everyone. But older people, and those with pre-existing conditions, face more serious risks.
"Poor air quality weakens the respiratory system defense mechanisms, making individuals susceptible to respiratory infections such as influenza or pneumonia," Dr. Reichardt said.
He recommends putting a pause on exercise or exertion outdoors. He also said people should limit outdoor time to the early morning or late evening.
Keeping doors and windows closed, and running an air purifier inside can help keep the indoor air breathable. He said if you have to be outside, consider wearing a mask.
"So the surgical masks, likely better than nothing, but not as great as we would like for exposure to this fine particulate matter. That you're looking at the N95 masks," Dr. Reichardt explained.
While the air is expected to clear in a few days, extended exposure can have serious long-term effects.
"It's been associated with cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, higher risks of lung cancer, loss of lung function," Dr. Reichardt added.
You can check the air quality in your area here, or on your phone. iPhone users can open the weather app, and scroll to air quality.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.