CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - School should be a safe environment for all children to learn.
However, studies show black female students are often excluded from that safe space. One Champaign teacher looked to educate parents and students by showcasing a documentary.
A 2015-16 study from the National Women's Law Center showed black female students in Illinois were up to 8.5 times more likely to be suspended than their white counterparts. Cessily Thomas, a Unit Four graduate and currently teacher, said she wanted to shed a light on the issue.
"Black girls don't need punishment. They need support. They need somebody to have their back," Thomas said. "It is no secret black girls aren't allowed to feel or be."
Thomas, worked to showcase "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools". This documentary explores patterns of mistreatment against black girls. With this documentary, Thomas hopes it will be a catalyst for change in classrooms.
"Maybe you can examine the way you speak to black girls," Thomas said.
Plus, she wants to make a safe-learning environment for her daughter.
In 2018, WAND's Tristan Hardy spoke to Assistant Superintendent Angela Ward regarding her attempt to empower black female students.
"There's definitely disparity when you talk about access and opportunity and discipline when you look at our African-American students," Ward said.
She said 73 percent of the black population in Unit 4 received discipline referrals. Those can include being taken out of class, detention and in-school suspension. Of that 73 percent, Ward said 51 percent of the referrals were for black girls.