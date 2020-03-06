AUSTIN (WAND) – A Texas-based distillery has been warding off rumors that their vodka can keep germs at bay.
According to Tito’s Vodka, people have been washing their hands with the liquor. The company says that’s a bad idea.
On Thursday, the company responded to fans on twitter who said they were going to make hand sanitizer with Tito’s Vodka. The company’s social media team responded to every tweet mentioning using Tito’s Vodka as sanitizer with the same message.
“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s wrote in its Tweet.
The EPA has released products that will actually fight the virus. Below is what you should do to keep yourself protected.
How to properly fight against the coronavirus
As Tito’s has proven, there is a lot of misinformation spreading about how to combat the coronavirus. To help, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of approved antimicrobial products effective against the coronavirus.
Here are some of the registered disinfectant’s approved by the EPA:
- Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
- Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
- Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
The full list of products can be found on the EPA’s site here.