AVON, Ill. (WAND) – State police say the family of a fallen deputy is accepting financial help in its time of grief.
A GoFundMe account is set up for donations to the family of 39-year-old Troy Chisum, who was shot Tuesday in Avon. t's available at this link and it called "Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund".
People can also make donations at Mid America National Bank in Canton, Ill.
Chisum was a University of Illinois system alumnus.
Deputy Chisum was shot and killed after law enforcement responded to a battery and disturbance call in Avon.
42-year-old Nathan Woodring was arrested Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in rural Avon.
Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard issued a statement about Chisum, who was a 4 1/2 year veteran for the county and a graduate of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, which is part of the U of I in Champaign.
"On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”
Chisum also served as a Fulton County EMA paramedic, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and a member of the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.
Woodring was transported to jail and will be held pending formal charges.