CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Ayo Dosunmu has been named the first AP First Team All-American men's basketball player in Illinois Fighting Illini history.
Dosunmu is joined on the first team list, which was announced Tuesday, by Corey Kispert of Gonzaga, Jared Butler of Baylor, Luka Garza of Iowa and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.
In addition to Dosunmu's honor, Kofi Cockburn was selected as an AP Second Team All-American.
Click here for more on the 2021 men's basketball AP All-American teams.
