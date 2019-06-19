TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Board voted to approve the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm's permit application Wednesday.
The Harvest Ridge Wind Farm is a 200 megawatt project that will be made up of 48 wind turbines in northeastern Douglas County.
The wind farm will provide enough clean energy to power about 70,000 homes.
“We’ve worked and worked and worked on this. We’ve done our due diligence and we’ve arrived at our decision, which is long overdue. I look forward to seeing the incredible benefits this wind farm will bring to our County,” said county board member Tom Hettinger.
The wind farm will provide more than $50 million in tax revenues to Douglas County and taxing entities in the wind farm project area, including the schools, townships, roads, fire districts, libraries and other public services over the first 30 years of operation.
Harvest Ridge Wind Farm is under development by EDP Renewables.
“This was one of the most rigorous permitting processes we’ve experienced,” said Chris Brooks, Director of Project Management for EDP Renewables. “We are so pleased to have met the requirements of Douglas County, and we look forward to being a good, long-term community partner over the life of the project.”
Construction crews are already getting ready to start work building. The project will require 250 jobs during construction and eight to ten permanent jobs to run and maintain the wind farm once it is built.