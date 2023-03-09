DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Continuum of Care released its data from the Point-In-Time survey.
With the help of community organizations, volunteers and Millikin University, Macon County Continuum of Care was able to conduct its Point-In-Time survey on January 26 and 27. The study is conducted every year to gather information on homelessness in Macon County and inventory shelter usage during the 24 hours.
The survey is required by The Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Millikin University students gathered the data and found 110 people were experiencing homelessness in Macon County. That number is slightly higher than in 2022.
"I know with COVID being in effect and the moratorium, we kind of expected the numbers to be a little higher," said Charo Covington, Program Director of Dove Homeward Bound.
Of the 110 people, 64.5% are Male, 34.5% are Female and 0.9% are Transgender.
Dove Inc. explained the number from the count doesn't completely tell the whole story of homelessness in Macon County.
"This gives us a snapshot," said Covington. "Even though the count was 110, there are hundreds of individuals that come through our doors, not just Dove Homeward Bound, but organizations within the community every year."
Dove Homeward Bound assisted 188 people with supportive services. These services included housing, referrals, paying someone's first month of rent, and security deposits.
Community leaders shared on Thursday the data tells a bigger story about the need for affordable housing. Dove Homeward Bound said it needs landlords to help make affordable housing more available.
"90% of our problem (at Dove Homeward Bound) is getting them a house and them being able to afford it," explained Covington.
Dove Homeward Bound said it is looking for landlords to partner with. To learn more click here.
Darsonya Switzer shared on Thursday, Dove Inc. had recently visited a city that uses tiny homes. She said she wanted to see something like that come to Decatur.
"If we have the opportunity to work together as a community to create housing for them, we should work towards that."
