PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) – Fire crews are responding to a large fire at a downtown Pawnee bar, according to the city.
The fire is at the Copperhead Bar on North 6th Street. WAND News is told the bar is “to the ground already,” but could not provide details of the fire or if there were any injuries.
WAND News has a crew headed to Pawnee and will update this story as we get more information.
