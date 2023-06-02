DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man in connection to shots fired at two homes and an occupied vehicle.
On April 19, 2023, at approximately 6:28 p.m., the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S. Silas Street reference shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located approximately 29 spent shell casings in the roadway.
DPD detectives investigated the shooting and established probable cause to arrest 33-year-old Ernest L. Beasley for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
DPD said that Beasley was arrested on June 1, 2023 for this incident while in custody in the Macon County Jail on an unrelated incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.