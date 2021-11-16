DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are continuing to search for the people responsible for a Decatur shooting that left a victim with a life-threatening wound.
As WAND News previously reported, this shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 9 near the intersection of East Mound Road and North Water Street. Police said occupants of a gray van fired multiple rounds of gunfire, with a round hitting a 32-year-old man in a Dodge Challenger.
The Challenger then hit a Ford Explorer. Both vehicles were moving northbound on Water at Mound.
The occupants of the Explorer included a 34-year-old Warrensburg mother, along with two children at age 6 and 9. All three of them and the Challenger driver went to a hospital for treatment.
The van was last seen driving eastbound on Mound.
This shooting is the Crime of the Week for the week of Nov. 15, 2021. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS or Detective Weddle, who can be reached directly by calling (217)542-3408. Tips to Crime Stoppers will be anonymous and a name does not have to be given.
Crime Stoppers offers a $500 or more reward for information that leads to an arrest.
