DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The assistant superintendent with Decatur Public Schools just received a new five-year contract.
The school board approved a new five-year contract for Jeff Dase, which will keep him with DPS through 2025.
A DPS website page for Dase said he directs and supervises "all functions related to student learning and curriculum, budgets for curriculum, instruction, assessment and staff development". It said he also "administers all functions relative to the federal and state grants and titles" and "develops, organizes and manages the day-to-day operations of the educational program".
His salary is expected to be nearly $160,000 per year.