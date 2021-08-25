DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur school is moving to fully virtual learning through Labor Day due to the number of students found to be close contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Decatur Public Schools announced American Dreamer STEM Academy, located at 2115 S. Taylor Road, will make the change. This will start on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Students will be sent home with their devices at the end of school Wednesday and will be required to sign into Google Classroom or Seesaw daily for live instruction. They are expected to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
While students learn virtually, the school will be thoroughly cleaned, officials said.
DPS is providing breakfasts and lunch packages for pickup at the academy from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 and Tuesday, Aug. 31.
"We continue to monitor COVID numbers in all of our schools and will keep our community updated. We hear the concerns from our families and will continue monitoring and making decisions to protect the health and safety of all our students and our entire community," a DPS press release said. "DPS is taking this measure out of an abundance of caution. We’re asking families of American Dreamer students to please stay home as much as possible during this school closure to help contain the potential spread of the COVID virus. We continue to encourage all eligible students and adults to get vaccinated."
Families are asked to be watchful for primary symptoms of COVID-19. This includes shortness of breath, coughing and fever or chills. Other symptoms can be congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, headaches and lost of taste or smell.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
